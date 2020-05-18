“I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it,” he told reporters at the White House. “It’s been around for 40 years — for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it. Front-line workers take it. A lot of doctors take it.”
Evidence showing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating covid-19 has been scant, and the Food and Drug Administration last month warned against its use outside of a hospital setting, just weeks after it approved an emergency use authorization for the drug.
Trump has frequently pitched the drug as a safe and effective treatment for coronavirus, asking would-be patients, “What the hell do you have to lose?”
He repeated that refrain Monday, telling reporters that he’s “had so many letters” from people who support the use of the drug.
“I want the people of this nation to feel good,” Trump said. “I don’t want them being sick. And there’s a very good chance that this has an impact, especially early on.”
Trump added that he’s taking zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine, “and all I can tell you is, so far, I seem to be okay.”
“I hope to not be able to take it soon, because you know, I hope they come up with some answer,” he said. “But I think people should be allowed to.”