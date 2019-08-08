FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, left, speaks to reporters as his wife, Patti, listens at the federal building in Chicago. President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex- Gov. Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart. The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after he tweeted that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Blagojevich, a Democrat, began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. (M. Spencer Green, File)

President Trump said Wednesday that he was seriously considering commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois.

Blagojevich is seven years into a 14-year sentence for convictions in 2010 tied to trying to sell then-President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, as well as other campaign finance violations, and Trump said he believed Blagojevich “was treated unbelievably unfairly.”

“His name is Rod Blagojevich,” Trump said, speaking to press aboard Air Force One as he returned from a visit to El Paso. “And I’m thinking about commuting his sentence.”

Trump has considered pardoning Blagojevich before, including roughly a year ago in 2018, when he became obsessed with his authority, as president, to offer pardons. More recently, Jesse Jackson and his son, former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Ill.), urged Trump to pardon Blagojevich.

The president knows Blagojevich from his time on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, which Trump hosted.

Blagojevich was caught on FBI wiretaps talking about trying to sell Obama’s vacated Senate seat, saying it was a “valuable thing” and “you don’t just give it away for nothing.” But Trump told reporters he believed Blagojevich had sufficiently served his time for an offense the president did not view as particularly pernicious.

“He’s been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens — over a phone call which he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio you would say,” Trump said. “I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way — that have said a lot worse over the telephone.”

Trump added: “His wife, I think is fantastic, and I’m thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly. I think it’s enough, seven years.”