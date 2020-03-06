“Yeah, I am. We’re having dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said, answering questions from reporters at the White House before leaving for a tour of storm damage in Tennessee and then a weekend of fundraising in Florida.

“He wanted to have dinner in Florida, if that was possible. The president of Brazil. So we’ll be doing that,” Trump said.

The White House followed up with a statement saying the two presidents “will discuss opportunities to build a more prosperous, secure and democratic world.”

The political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is among other agenda items. The White House statement did not mention the tariffs.

Caught unawares by the tariff announcement on Twitter, Bolsonaro seemed confused and flustered when reporters in Brazil asked him what had happened. He said he was sure that a call to Trump would fix matters. It may have worked, although Trump has not definitively removed the threat. Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook in late December that Trump had agreed not to go forward with the trade penalties, but the episode led to criticism in Brazil that Bolsonaro’s coziness with Trump had backfired.

Bolsonaro is visiting the United States for meetings with business leaders amid an economic slump. Brazil reported that economic growth slowed to 1.1 percent last year, and the country has acknowledged that the global coronavirus outbreak will further affect economic performance.

Bolsonaro is a Trump admirer who patterned his successful 2018 election campaign on Trump’s 2016 victory, and he proudly called himself the “Trump of the Tropics.” He has courted Trump and ties to U.S. businesses, and Trump aides touted Bolsonaro’s election as both a welcome end to leftist rule and an endorsement of Trump’s transactional foreign policy. The two men had a warm meeting at the White House last March, but Trump has not followed up with a promised visit to Brazil.

Trump has said he likes Bolsonaro and his pro-development agenda. Trump did not join other world leaders in criticizing Bolsonaro’s handling of huge fires in the Amazon region last year that are linked to deforestation. Bolsonaro’s critics say his policies on mining and other development have contributed to ecological disaster.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September, Bolsonaro rejected calls for foreign intervention in the burning Amazon, telling world leaders that his country would use the rainforest’s resources as it sees fit.

The Amazon isn’t in flames, he said, to snorts and laughter in the gallery. He said the region is rich with resources that Brazil alone will choose how to use.