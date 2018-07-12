President Trump pledged Thursday that he will “of course” raise the issue of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election at his summit next week with the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin, but he insisted that there was little he could do if — as expected — Putin denies that Russia interfered.

“Look, he may. What am I going to do? He may deny it,” Trump said at a news conference here on the second day of a NATO summit. “All I can do is say, ‘Did you?’ And, ‘Don’t do it again.’ But he may deny it. You’ll be the first to know.”

During the hastily assembled news conference, Trump also continued to strike a friendly tone toward the Russian leader, calling him a “competitor” rather than A U.S. enemy — while declining to label him directly as a security threat to the United States or other European nations. Throughout his presidency, Trump has steadfastly declined to admonish Putin, even as U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election in an effort to sow discord and help Trump win.

[Trump says NATO nations make major new defense spending commitments after he upends summit]

“Somebody was saying, is he an enemy? He’s not my enemy. Is he your friend? No, I don’t know him very much,” Trump told reporters. “Hopefully, someday, he’ll be a friend. It could happen.”

Trump and Putin are set to meet face to face at a highly anticipated summit in Helsinki on Monday — a sharp contrast with the aims of the 29-member NATO alliance that works to deter threats from Moscow. Yet Trump has taken a warm tone toward Putin while declining to dispute the Russian president’s denial of Russian meddling in 2016.



President Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Trump has told advisers that he needs to meet with Putin partially about handling China and Syria, White House officials said. He continues to tell his senior aides that he can have a good relationship with Putin and that Russia’s involvement is needed to solve many of the world’s problems.

Trump also resents that so many of his advisers have told him not meet with Putin, two White House officials said. John Bolton, the president's national security adviser, has taken a lead in much of the Russia portfolio and has a more sour view of Putin, according to these officials.

“I don’t mind him having a friendly personal relationship with Putin as long as it’s understood that Russia will pay a price,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said. “Without any hesitation, we have to reject Putin’s denial.”

[‘Rubbing salt in the wounds’: Trump won’t take yes for an answer at NATO]

During his 35-minute news conference here shortly before he left for London, Trump also insisted that other world leaders at the NATO summit expressed “just the opposite of concern” about his pending meeting with Putin.

“They actually thanked me for meeting with President Putin,” Trump said. “They thought it was a great thing that I was doing it, and they gave us our best wishes, or their best wishes.”

The specter of Russia loomed large in Trump’s dealings during the two-day summit here.

In his first NATO meeting — a breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — Trump went on the attack against Germany, asserting that it is “totally controlled by Russia” because it imports Russian natural gas and setting a highly combative tone for the rest of the summit.

In Moscow, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed Trump’s criticism of a new Russian gas pipeline to Germany as an unfounded effort to get Europeans to buy American liquefied natural gas instead.

But he added that Trump’s tough talk was unlikely to make Monday’s summit any more complicated.

[When Trump attacked Germany in Brussels, his aides pursed their lips and glanced away]

“They’ll be difficult anyway,” Peskov said of the upcoming talks between Trump and Putin, according to the Interfax news agency. “You already know the volume of disagreements that are on the agenda, so it’s unlikely that anything will make this even more difficult.”

Trump said at his news conference that he will raise several other issues at that meeting, including the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine. Also on the agenda, he said, will be a Reagan-era arms control agreement and the prospect of extending a 2011 nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia.

When asked whether he would recognize Crimea as part of Russia during his summit with Putin, Trump did not respond directly. Instead, he blamed Barack Obama, who was president in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine, then intervened on behalf of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“That was on Barack Obama’s watch. That was not on Trump’s watch,” Trump said. “Would I have allowed it to happen? No.”

Dawsey reported from London. Anton Troianovski in Moscow contributed to this report.