Trump also said tariffs on steel imports from Turkey will be raised 50 percent, and that the U.S. has halted negotiations over a $100 billion trade deal with the country.

“The United States will aggressively use economic sanctions to target those who enable, facilitate and finance these heinous acts in Syria,” Trump said in a statement released on his Twitter feed Monday afternoon. “I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path.”

The administration has faced increasing, bipartisan pressure from Capitol Hill on imposing sanctions against Turkey, which last week began a military offensive targeting U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters into northern Syria after Trump’s announcement that the United States would soon begin withdrawing U.S. forces from the region.

That decision has prompted an unusual outcry of criticism from GOP lawmakers who have otherwise hesitated to criticize Trump, his rhetoric and his administration’s actions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that he was “gravely concerned” by the escalating situation in Syria and “by our nation’s apparent response thus far.”

“For years, the United States and our Syrian Kurdish partners have fought heroically to corner ISIS and destroy its physical caliphate,” McConnell said. “Abandoning this fight now and withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria would re-create the very conditions that we have worked hard to destroy and invite the resurgence of ISIS.”

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper confirmed Sunday that virtually all U.S. forces in northern Syria would be withdrawn as part of Trump’s directive. In his statement Monday, Trump said a “small footprint” of U.S. forces are staying in At Tanf Garrison in southern Syria “to continue to disrupt remnants” of the Islamic State.

The White House in May cut the tariffs it imposed on steel imports from Turkey from 50 percent to 25 percent. The higher tariffs had been imposed when Trump was trying to pressure to Erdogan over the detention of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson.

Brunson was released just over a year ago, and he is scheduled to deliver the opening prayer in the Senate later this week to mark that anniversary.

Turkey was the eighth largest steel exporter in 2017, according to the Commerce Department. Roughly 5 percent of its exports in 2018 went to the United States, and higher costs could cut U.S. imports by driving up costs.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has estimated that total trade between U.S. and Turkey was $24 billion in 2017, nowhere near the $100 billion referenced by Trump.

Even though Turkish steel doesn’t make up a large percentage of U.S. imports, Trump has boasted about its importance in the past. He said last week that Turkish steel is used as the “structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet.” So it’s possible that pushing up the cost of Turkish steel could push up the cost for the U.S. government to purchase airplanes.

