“I saw he said very nice things about me last night,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. But on whether he’d endorse him, Trump said, “We’ll have to see.”

Sessions threw his support behind Trump early and was rewarded for it with a job running the Justice Department. But when Sessions recused himself from overseeing the agency’s Russia investigation because he’d had previous undisclosed contacts with Russians, Trump condemned him.

Asked if he’s still mad about Sessions’s decision, Trump said, “I don’t ever think about it.”

Sessions, who is entering a competitive GOP primary to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, released a video that focused not on convincing Alabamians to take him back, but on wooing Trump.

“When President Trump took on Washington, only one senator out of a hundred had the courage to stand with him: me. I was the first to support President Trump,” Sessions says in the video. “I was his strongest advocate. I still am. We must make America great again.”

