President Trump speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a joint press conference at the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump suggested Wednesday that he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene if Democrats move to impeach him.

It was not clear how Trump would legally justify such a move, which he mentioned only briefly in morning tweets in which he lashed out at Democrats who are continuing to investigate him following the release of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump wrote. “If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only are there no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no Crimes by me at all.”

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate on what the president would seek from the court.

The tweets come amid growing calls from Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other party leaders say that the move is premature.

Asked about impeachment during a Tuesday interview for the Time 100 Summit in New York, Pelosi said that “if the . . . fact-finding takes us there, we have no choice. But we’re not there yet.”

After a nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mueller said he did not find sufficient evidence to bring charges of criminal conspiracy with Russia against Trump or anyone associated with his campaign. Mueller did not offer a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Though Attorney General William P. Barr determined there was not sufficient evidence for obstruction of justice, Democrats are using episodes outlined in Mueller’s report to continue exploring that issue.

Trump more broadly is resisting efforts by House Democrats to scrutinize his actions in the wake of the Mueller report.

He told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he is opposed to current and former White House aides providing testimony to congressional panels.

“There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it’s very partisan — obviously very partisan,” Trump said.

Earlier this week, lawyers for Trump filed a lawsuit in a bid to block a congressional subpoena of some of his financial records from an accounting firm.