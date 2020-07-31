By Associated PressJuly 31, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDTABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — Trump says he’ll act as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from US on security fears.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy