In this Jan. 19, 2019 file photo, President Trump speak to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Trump said Wednesday that he is pressing ahead with plans to deliver his State of the Union address at the Capitol next week, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request that he postpone the speech amid the partial government shutdown.

In a letter to Pelosi, Trump dismissed the California Democrat’s concerns about security due to the shutdown.

“It would be so very sad for our country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” he said.

It was unclear how Trump would address lawmakers Jan. 29 as the House and Senate must pass a concurrent resolution for a joint session of Congress to hear the president.

In an exchange with reporters outside the White House Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that officials had “satisfied” the safety concerns raised by Pelosi, without giving further details.

“The United States Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security, who would have jurisdiction over whether or not the Capitol is safe for the president to visit, have addressed those concerns,” Sanders said. “I think they’re the most qualified people, not only to address it, but to make that assessment.”

Seung Min Kim and John Wagner contributed to this report.