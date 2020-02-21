Collins is just one of several candidates he’s considering, said the president, who spoke to reporters as he flew from Colorado to Nevada as part of a four-day swing out West.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, would replace Joseph Maguire as the acting intelligence director. But both Trump and Grenell have said he is not expected to become the permanent chief, a post which requires Senate confirmation.

Collins has been a vocal and loyal defender of the president, including through impeachment, but his decision to run against Loeffler infuriated many in his party. Loeffler, too, emerged as a strong Trump loyalist during impeachment, and sharply criticized Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — to whom she and her husband had previously donated money — for voting both to call witnesses and also to impeach Trump.

But a Collins nomination is also certain to infuriate critics of the president, who believe the agency should not be run by a clear partisan.

As news spread on Twitter Thursday night, Jennifer Granholm, the former Democratic governor of Michigan, shared her disapproval.