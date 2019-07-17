President Trump said Wednesday he’s “enjoying” his political fight with Democrats over his racist tweets about four congresswomen of color, as he attempts to frame the 2020 election as a choice between him and them.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House for several minutes before leaving for North Carolina for his first “Make America Great Again” rally since his multi-day Twitter attack began Sunday with him telling the women they should “go back” to their countries and accusing them of hating America. Three were born in the United States; the fourth was born in Somalia, but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“I’m not relishing the fight, I’m enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people,” Trump said.

Trump‘s brief remarks provided a preview of what the president is likely to tell supporters. He has been emboldened by support from Republicans in Congress who rushed to his defense when the House voted Tuesday to condemn his incendiary remarks.

“I do think I’m winning the political fight, I think I’m winning it by a lot,” Trump said. “I think the story is that 187 Republicans voted in favor of Trump and four voted against. There is great unity in the Republican party.”

The House voted 240-to-187 to condemn Trump’s racist remarks about the congresswomen.

Trump and Republicans have defended the president’s tweets targeting Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) by claiming that previous statements the congresswomen have made have been anti-American, anti-Israel and pro-socialism.

“The four congresswomen, I think they’ve said horrible things ... when you look at some of the things they’ve said, they’re unthinkable,” Trump said Wednesday. “If somebody else, or me, said something like that it would be historic. You should look at some of the horrible statements because there have never been statements like that.”