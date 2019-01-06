President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House on his way to Camp David on Sunday. (Chris Kleponis/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump on Sunday said he’s in no rush to name permanent members of his Cabinet after a series of departures, claiming that members of his administration serving in an acting capacity give him “more flexibility.”

“Well, I’m in no hurry,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for Camp David. “I have ‘acting.’ And my actings are doing really great.”

He praised acting interior secretary David Bernhardt and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, saying they are “doing great” in their temporary roles.

“I sort of like ‘acting,’ ” Trump said. “It gives me more flexibility; do you understand that? I like ‘acting.’ ”

A number of top administration officials have headed for the exits in recent weeks, some voluntarily and others not, and the president has yet to name permanent replacements. In addition to Mulvaney and Bernhardt, other officials serving on a temporary basis include acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker and acting Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler.