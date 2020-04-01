U.S. officials say they are receiving near-daily reports of “imminent” attacks planned against U.S.-linked military or diplomatic facilities.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq,” Trump said in his tweet, without providing elaboration. “If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

AD

AD

The tensions come amid a coronavirus pandemic that has increasingly occupied Trump and taken a particularly hard toll on Iran at a time when the United States is expanding sanctions against the country.

It remains unclear how much control Iran maintains over its various proxy groups.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters last month that the United States would “take what steps that we see necessary” to retaliate for militia violence. But the administration remains divided over how, or even whether, to strike back.

“It’s clear that they have the desire, the willingness, and the equipment to hit us,” an official familiar with the issue said last week, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. Decisions over how to respond to a new attack would be influenced by its scale and lethality, the official said, as well as the type of weapons used.

AD

AD

Trump’s threat comes as the U.S.-led coalition is shrinking and consolidating its force in Iraq, ending its operations in smaller military bases and moving hundreds of troops into larger ones, or abroad.

The force is stationed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group. That fight is essentially over, but military officials in Baghdad say the coalition drawdown is also partly linked to rising tensions between the United States and Iran.