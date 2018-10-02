President Trump on Tuesday lamented what his Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh is experiencing, saying it reflects a “very scary time” in the country when young men can be falsely accused of bad behavior.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House. “You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse of something. . . . That’s one of the very bad things that’s taking place now.”

Later, when asked by a reporter if he had a message for young women across the country, the president responded by saying that “women are doing great,” according to a pool report on his comments.

In response to the president’s remarks, NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted: “It’s a very scary time for young women in America, you know, because 1 in 6 of us have been the victim of rape or attempted rape. #BelieveSurvivors”

Trump’s comments come as the FBI conducts a limited investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh, all of which he has vigorously denied, that are said to have taken place when he was in high school and college.

Three women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of inappropriate behavior, including Christine Blasey Ford, who testified at a Senate hearing last week.

Ford alleges that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and placed his hand over her mouth to silence her when both were teenagers in Maryland in the early 1980s.

Trump continued to defend his nominee Tuesday, calling him “an outstanding person” and saying he hopes he is confirmed by the Senate by the end of the week.

Trump’s comments Tuesday echoed those of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during an interview last week with Daily Mail TV.

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls, and when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” Trump Jr. said. He added that in the wake of the MeToo movement he fears more for his sons than for his daughters.