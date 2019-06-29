— President Trump said that he will travel to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea on Sunday, and that he understands that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “very much” wants to join him there for a short meeting.

“I understand they want to meet, and I’d love to say hello,” he said Sunday morning local time, referring to North Korea and Kim. “It’s going to be very short, but we are in territory that’s very close. We don’t have to take long trips to countries, so it’s good for both of us.

“Let’s see what happens,” he added. “They are trying to work it out, not so easy.”

Trump had broadcast his offer to meet Kim at the border in a morning tweet in Osaka, Japan, at the Group of 20 summit on Saturday. A senior North Korean official responded soon after that the offer was “interesting.”

Trump will be joined at the border by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, raising the possibility of a first trilateral summit among the three leaders.

Trump’s trip to South Korea comes four months after the breakdown of his second summit with Kim in Hanoi, but the president again boasted of his relationship with his North Korean counterpart.

“We have a very good relationship, the two of us. I don’t know beyond the two of us, but let’s say the two of us,” he said in a speech Sunday to South Korean business leaders.

Asked later about meeting Kim, Trump said it still had not been finalized.

“You don’t lose anything by speaking,” he said. “He very much wants to. We are trying to work it out.”

It will be very short, but that’s okay,” he said. “A handshake means a lot.”