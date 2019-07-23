President Trump met Monday with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan in the Oval Office. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Tuesday cited an unidentified poll that he said showed support at only 11 percent for starting impeachment hearings against him, a figure notably lower than results from several reputable polling organizations.

“Newest Poll: Only 11% in favor of starting ridiculous impeachment hearings,” Trump said in morning tweets, which also touted what he sees as his accomplishments in office and accused Democrats of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The White House did not respond to a question about which poll the president was citing.

Newest Poll: Only 11% in favor of starting ridiculous impeachment hearings. Well, let’s see: We have the Best Economy in History, the Best Employment Numbers in History, Most People Working in History, Highest Stock Market in History, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

....Best and Newest Military (almost totally rebuilt from the depleted military I took over) in History, Best V.A. in History (Choice), and MUCH, MUCH MORE. Gee, let’s impeach the President. The “Squad” (AOC Plus 3) and other Dems suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Recent polls have found that impeachment is not a particularly popular option among Americans at this point, but support is higher in recent polls than the figure Trump cited.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll published earlier this month found that 37 percent of adults supported beginning impeachment proceedings while 59 percent opposed the move.

[Democrats hope Mueller gives credence to their claim of an unlawful Trump]

In an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll published this week, support among registered voters for launching impeachment proceedings was lower than in The Post-ABC poll, at 21 percent. But that poll also offered a choice of continuing to investigate Trump that was supported by another 27 percent of registered voters. Fifty percent said Congress should not hold hearings.

Meanwhile, an Economist/YouGov poll earlier this month found support among adults at 36 percent for the House trying to impeach Trump,while 45 percent were opposed.

Trump’s tweets came on the eve of highly anticipated congressional testimony from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Pro-impeachment Democrats are hopeful that Mueller’s appearance will help build support for a case that Trump obstructed the special counsel’s probe.

More than 90 House Democrats have called for launching impeachment proceedings, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has resisted the idea.

Emily Guskin contributed to this report.