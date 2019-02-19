President Trump meets with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Tuesday cast the states that are suing to block his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border as being “led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left,” as he made his first public comments on Monday’s action.

In morning tweets, Trump incorrectly said that the lawsuit, which seeks to prevent him from funding border barriers without congressional consent, was brought by cities, rather than states. He also noted that he had predicted during an event in the Rose Garden last week that an action would be brought in the federal judiciary’s 9th Circuit, where courts have often ruled against the administration.

[Coalition of states sues Trump over national emergency to build border wall]

“As I predicted, 16 cities, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit!” Trump wrote. “California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge!”

He was referencing a high-speed rail project, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently announced would be dramatically scaled back after costs ballooned from $45 billion to $77 billion.

“The failed Fast Train project in California, were the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!” Trump wrote.

As I predicted, 16 cities, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

The failed Fast Train project in California, were the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

Trump is seeking to spend roughly $8 billion on border barrier construction, only about $1.4 billion of which has been approved by Congress. He plans to tap money from other funds, including drug-interdiction and military construction projects.

The lawsuit filed Monday argues that the president’s decision to declare a national emergency is unconstitutional. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would prevent Trump from acting on his declaration while the case plays out in the courts.

It was brought by 16 states, all of which have Democratic governors, except for Maryland. Under Maryland law, the state’s attorney general can take legal actions without the blessing of the governor. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, whose name is in the complaint, is a Democrat who has sued the Trump administration over other policy issues.

In addition to California and Maryland, the states participating in the suit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a San Francisco-based court whose judges have ruled against an array of other Trump administration policies, including on immigration and the environment.

During his remarks last week in the Rose Garden, Trump acknowledged the possibility that lower courts could rule against him on the emergency declaration, but he expressed hope that he would prevail in the Supreme Court.