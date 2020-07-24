Inhofe spokeswoman Leacy Burke confirmed that the Oklahoma Republican and the president did speak, but declined to offer any more information about their conversation or Inhofe’s plans.

“The tweet speaks for itself,” she said.

The House and Senate passed parallel versions of a $740 billion defense authorization bill this week, each of which included an instruction to the Pentagon to come up with new names for military installations named after Confederate generals. The House’s version, orders the Defense Department to make these changes within one year; the Senate’s version gives them three years.

Earlier this week, the White House threatened to veto the House bill, listing the base renaming mandate as its top objection, calling it “part of a sustained effort to erase from the history of the Nation those who do not meet an ever-shifting standard of conduct.”

Despite that warning, the House passed its bill by a veto-proof majority of 295-125, and the Senate passed its bill by a veto-proof majority of 86-14. A majority of Republicans in both chambers voted in favor of the legislation.

Still, the defense bills must be reconciled in a conference process before a final compromise can be sent to Trump’s desk. If Inhofe has pledged to the president that the Confederate base mandate will disappear in Congress, those negotiations could be drawn out.

It is unlikely that removing a provision that has been endorsed in some form by both chambers of Congress will be easy. The provisions were adopted in each chamber’s Armed Services Committee with bipartisan support before the bills were passed on the floor. But neither Inhofe nor the House Armed Services Committee’s top Republican, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), supported their inclusion.

While Thornberry couched his opposition to a mandate by saying in committee that his “personal opinion is that the name of some, if not all, of these installations should be changed,” Inhofe has stated that he is personally opposed to changing the base names, citing — like the White House — the importance of preserving history.

But even though he personally objected, Inhofe did not force the Senate to vote on an amendment to replace the mandate. Democratic negotiators are unlikely to back down during conference negotiations.