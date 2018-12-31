President Trump stops to answer questions from members of the media as he walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Monday continued to defend plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria but asserted they are being sent home “slowly,” adding to the uncertainty about the timetable of an action that has drawn widespread criticism.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that the United States would move quickly to withdraw roughly 2,000 troops from Syria, a decision that defied the warnings of Trump’s top advisers. At the time, Trump justified the move by saying the United States had defeated the Islamic State militant group in the region.

In his tweets Monday, Trump asserted that the group also known as ISIS was “mostly gone” and wrote that “we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants.”

“If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero,” Trump said, also dismissing some of his critics as “some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived.”

He added that he was making good on a campaign promise to address “NEVER ENDING WARS.”

The tweets came a day after Trump had lunch with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), an ally on most issues but a staunch critic of the president’s plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Afterward, Graham described Trump’s decision as “a pause situation” rather than a withdrawal of troops, telling reporters, “I think the president’s taking this really seriously.”

“He told me some things I didn’t know that made me feel a lot better about where we’re headed in Syria,” Graham added.

Graham was among several Republican lawmakers who harshly criticized the White House’s original announcement, saying leaving Syria would be a “stain on the honor of the United States” and a “disaster on multiple fronts.”