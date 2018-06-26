President Trump sought Tuesday to keep a spotlight on Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), a veteran lawmaker whose call for aggressive protests of administration officials prompted rebukes from members of both parties.

In a morning tweet, Trump said that Waters is now “the face of the Democrats” and that she and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) make a “fine leadership team.”

“They should always stay together and lead the Democrats, who want Open Borders and Unlimited Crime, well into the future . . . and pick Crooked Hillary for Pres,” Trump said, referring to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

The face of the Democrats is now Maxine Waters who, together with Nancy Pelosi, have established a fine leadership team. They should always stay together and lead the Democrats, who want Open Borders and Unlimited Crime, well into the future....and pick Crooked Hillary for Pres. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The tweet was an attempt to leverage more political advantage from a Los Angeles rally over the weekend at which Waters told supporters, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them!”

Her call for political harassment was criticized Monday by Republicans and Democrats, including Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Democrats were pressed about their reaction on morning news shows Tuesday.

“I think it’s inappropriate for any of us to condone any political harassment,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said on Fox News when asked about Waters’s comments.

[Feud over civility in politics escalates amid Trump insults]

Ryan, who unsuccessfully challenged Pelosi for minority leader after the 2016 election, said Trump was largely to blame for the breakdown in civility in the nation’s politics.

“This has started under his watch, and unfortunately it’s gotten to this point,” Ryan said. He said Democrats need “to kind of move on” and talk about issues important to voters.

Trump’s tweeting on Waters mirrors the Republican focus over the past year on high-profile Democrats, such as Pelosi and Clinton, said Adam Parkhomenko, a longtime Clinton adviser.

“They’re trying to use Waters, Pelosi and Clinton against Democrats in every way, shape and form,” Parkhomenko said. “It’s a way for them to drive fundraising and excitement on their side.” But many Democratic consultants are confident that unlike past election cycles, where Pelosi and Clinton were dominant targets, this year will likely be all about Trump, Parkhomenko said.

Trump’s tweet about Waters was his second in as many days. On Monday afternoon, he called the congresswoman “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and appeared to issue a veiled threat.

“She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump wrote. “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

In a series of media interviews Monday night, Waters said Trump mischaracterized her comments. “I did not call for harm for anybody. The president lied again,” she said on MSNBC. She also read a list of times that Trump has publicly called for violence.

Waters included a clip from the MSNBC interview on her Twitter feed.

Waters made her comments after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by the owner to leave a Virginia restaurant on Friday night.

Protests of administration officials continued Monday night, with a group gathering outside the Washington home of White House policy adviser Stephen Miller. He was traveling with Trump in South Carolina at the time.

Robert Costa and Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.