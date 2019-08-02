President Trump walks out to speak at a "Keep America Great Rally" on Thursday in Cincinnati. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Friday seemed to make light of new reports that a Baltimore home owned by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) was burglarized hours before Trump started attacking him on Twitter last weekend.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump tweeted to his more than 62 million followers.

Trump appeared to be responding to news reports, including one broadcast on Fox News in the previous hour, that a property owned by Cummings and his wife in West Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood was burglarized at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Later that morning, Trump took aim at Cummings on Twitter, calling him a “brutal bully” and claiming conditions in his congressional district were far worse than those at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump also attacked Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Trump continued to harshly criticize Cummings for much of the past week. Cummings is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is conducting an array of investigations of the Trump administration.

State property records list the burglarized rowhouse as owned by the congressman and his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Reports on the burglary differed on whether Cummings resides at the property or whether he rents it out.

A spokesman for Cummings did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Washington Post on Friday morning.