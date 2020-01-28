The White House plans a noon announcement of a package of proposals nearly three years in the making. Once a signature priority for Trump, the effort was hobbled early on by a Palestinian boycott and then repeatedly delayed by a political crisis roiling Israel.

The package of U.S. ideas is expected to propose a remapping of the West Bank and Jerusalem while offering Palestinians a pathway to statehood if they meet a set of tests.

Trump described his proposals for Middle East peace in private meetings Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the veteran Israeli leader’s challenger in upcoming elections, Benny Gantz.

No Palestinians attended the White House preview of what is described as a highly detailed proposal for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which dates from Israel’s founding in 1948.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was convening a special meeting Tuesday of the Palestine Liberation Organization. He was expected to call for wide condemnation of the proposals from Arab governments that have traditionally supported the Palestinian cause.

U.S. officials hope that Arab leaders who are weary of the endless conflict will see the plan as perhaps the last, best chance to settle it before Israeli settlements, other construction and security measures on occupied territory render a self-governing Palestinian entity moot.

After holding back the secretive package during two rounds of inconclusive elections in Israel, the Trump administration decided to publish it ahead of a third vote in March and let the chips fall where they may, several people familiar with the process said.

Hours before the release in Washington, Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges in Israel. The release also comes amid Trump’s ongoing Senate trial on impeachment charges.

The package is expected to propose a redrawn border between Israel and the West Bank that would formalize Israeli control over large Jewish settlements. It would give U.S. blessing to some forms of Israeli security control over the territory Israel seized in 1967 and has occupied since, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the proposal’s release.

The 50-page plan developed by Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to include proposals addressing each of the major issues that have scuttled past peace efforts, including competing land claims and the administration of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Trump predicted Monday that “we will ultimately have the support of the Palestinians,” but he also appeared to confirm expectations that the White House proposals are generous to close ally Israel.

“That’s a plan that Bibi, maybe, and his opponent, I must say, they have to like very much,” Trump said, calling Netanyahu by his nickname.

Gantz met with Trump separately at the White House as part of the administration's strategy to release the U.S. guidelines for a settlement before Israelis vote in March. Netanyahu and Gantz are in a dead heat after two inconclusive elections in the past year. Both have said they welcome the Trump plan.

The package is expected to offer limited autonomy to Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that would increase over about a three-year timeline if Palestinian leadership undertook new political measures, renounced violence and took other steps in negotiation with Israel, said two people familiar with the plan.

Some in Israel, along with U.S. critics of the Trump approach, think the plan could give a green light to Israeli annexation of land the Palestinians claim for a future state. Trump waved off questions about annexation on Monday, but the possibility hangs over the plan’s release. The thinking goes that if Palestinians refuse to negotiate with Israel toward conditional statehood, Israel would have a free hand to annex land.

The United States cannot effect the proposals, but U.S. ideas for what a settlement should include have guided the most recent failed efforts at a negotiated settlement.

Israelis and Palestinians braced for the document, with factions lining up to embrace or reject the plan and military units heading to the West Bank in anticipation of potentially violent protests.

Leaked details of the plan have already caused political eruptions even among Israelis. After traveling to Washington with Netanyahu to press their case, leaders of Israel’s settlement movement reacted with dismay.

The leaders of several settler groups, who have been calling for a rapid annexation of the West Bank, instead declared that they could not support any plan that leads to Palestinian sovereignty over up to 70 percent of the contested territories.

“I am amazed that my prime minister has agreed to the creation of a Palestinian state,” David Elhayani, head of the Yesha Council, a body of settlement leaders, told the Jerusalem Post after the meeting with Netanyahu. “This is an existential threat to the State of Israel. It spells the destruction of the settlements in Judea and Samaria. We have agreed in the Deal of the Century to the creation of a Palestinian state.”

Others in Israel are concerned about a Palestinian uprising in the wake of the plan’s release. A violent backlash is one of the factors that Washington has weighed in deciding when and how to go forward after Palestinians rebuffed all U.S. outreach only months after the effort began during Trump’s first year in office.

Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, cited a disparity between what is being said by the Palestinian leadership and the mood of the Palestinian people.

“If you look at the discourse on the streets, people are not really talking about this plan at all,” he said. “What happens now is really a big test for Abbas because it will show how much support he has among his people, but I don’t believe that there is the energy among the Palestinian public to go out in mass protest.”

“I think Abbas is trying to see how much he can mobilize his supporters and get the young guard from Fatah out on the streets to protest this plan, but he does not want to create a fully blown third intifada. He just wants to send warning signals,” said Milshtein. “But sometimes these messages can be misunderstood, and all it takes is just one or two violent incidents for an escalation.”

Milshtein, a retired officer in the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit, the Israeli military body responsible for civil coordination with the Palestinians, said that at this point, security coordination on all levels between Israelis and Palestinians appears to be continuing as usual.

While some in the settlement movement pledged not to support the plan’s conditional path to a Palestinian state, other Israeli hard-liners said they could back the idea if it carries, as reported, hard preconditions along the way.

Those requirements are said to include working to disarm Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs the Gaza Strip, to stop regular rocket attacks from Gaza, as well as ending financial support for Palestinians arrested after attacking Israelis and recognizing Israel as a legal Jewish state.

Eugene Kontorovich, a legal expert at the Koholet Policy Forum, a leading right-wing think tank in Jerusalem, noted that unlike previous peace plans, Trump’s would rescind the offer of statehood if the Palestinians fail to take the steps.

“If these conditions are truly unrealistic, then is there really anything to talk about?” Kontorovich asked. “This is a plan that could show that a peaceful Palestinian state is nothing anyone should take seriously.”

Otherwise, “they could have a state right now,” he said. “Look, they have a right-wing American administration talking about a Palestinian state.”