President Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One upon arrival at Shannon Airport in Ireland last week. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump shared mock-ups of an Air Force One with a new paint scheme — featuring colors remarkably similar to those on his private jet — in a television interview broadcast Thursday as Democratic lawmakers moved to impede such a change.

“Take a look at this,” Trump said to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos as he displayed some options for the makeover. “Here’s your new Air Force One.”

The mock-ups swap out the current sky blue and white for a color scheme that includes red, white and navy — in nearly identical shades that appear on the jet in which Trump used to fly around the country during his 2016 campaign.

"Here's your new Air Force One."



Pres. Trump shows @GStephanopoulos mock-ups of his vision for the next generation of the presidential aircraft during an exclusive @ABC News interview. https://t.co/pk06Xt4hJ5 pic.twitter.com/daO2s3wNhN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2019

The interview, conducted in the Oval Office, was broadcast a day after a House committee voted to require congressional approval for changes to the Air Force One paint scheme and interior design. It’s unclear whether the provision will remain in the bill by the time it gets to Trump’s desk.

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee voiced concerns about the potential cost of any changes and said they were hesitant to abandon a widely recognized design that emerged during the tenure of President John F. Kennedy.



The private jet owned by President Trump taxis next to a crowd during a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, in January 2016. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Republicans said Democrats were taking a partisan shot at Trump.

A pair of heavily modified Boeing 747s that carry the moniker Air Force One when the president is on board have been in use since 1990. Trump negotiated a deal with Boeing for two new planes at a cost of $3.9 billion.

The Air Force has projected that the new planes will come online in 2024.

Trump shared his intention to change the color scheme in a July interview with CBS, in which he said the revamped aircraft would be “top of the line, the top in the world, and it’s going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

“I said, ‘I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors.’ And we’re not,” Trump added.