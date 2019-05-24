President Trump shared a video on Twitter Thursday night that spliced together several verbal stumbles of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a new conference earlier in the day, further escalating a spat in which both have questioned the other’s mental fitness.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE,” Trump wrote in his tweet, quoting the chyron from Fox Business Network, which aired the video Thursday night on its show, “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Trump’s tweet came late in a day in which he had already called Pelosi “crazy Nancy” at a news conference and proclaimed “she’s lost it” after Pelosi had told reporters that Trump’s family and White House aides “should stage an intervention for the good of the country.”

The video shared by Trump includes several moments in which Pelosi is hesitant in her speech and an instance in which she refers to “three things” while holding up two fingers.

Following the spliced video of Pelosi, the clip includes Fox News commentator Gregg Jarrett and longtime Republican operative Ed Rollins discussing her mental acuity.

“She could not put a subject with a predicate in the same sentence,” Jarrett said, asking Rollins, “What’s going on?”

“I’m 76 years old. She’s a couple years older than I am. We all age a little differently,” replied Rollins, who now leads a pro-Trump super PAC. “My sense is she has a very big job. I think she is getting worn down. She’s always very neat and proper. I think she’s very inarticulate, which she’s never been in the past.”

As of Friday morning, the tweet with the video was pinned atop Trump’s Twitter feed.

The video shared by Trump was different from others rapidly spreading across social media on Thursday that slowed the sound to make it look like Pelosi was drunkenly slurring her words at an event hosted Wednesday by the Center for American Progress.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, tweeted a link to one of the altered videos on Thursday night with the note, “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre.” The tweet was later deleted.

Drew Harwell contributed to this report.