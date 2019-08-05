President Trump speaks to the press this week at the White House as he departs for Bedminster, N.J. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump signed an executive order late Monday freezing all Venezuelan government assets, in a bid to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The move represents a significant escalation by the United States against Maduro’s socialist government. It comes after Vice President Pence earlier this year announced minor U.S. sanctions against Maduro loyalists.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Monday night, Trump said the freezing of assets was necessary “in light of the continued usurpation of power by the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro regime, as well as the regime’s human rights abuses, arbitrary arrest and detention of Venezuelan citizens, curtailment of free press, and ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido of Venezuela and the democratically-elected Venezuelan National Assembly.”

Trump had hinted at the move last week. “Yes, I am,” he told reporters outside the White House when asked whether he was considering a blockade against Venezuela.

News of the executive order was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.