President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, to travel to Kansas City, Mo., to speak at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a stopgap spending bill to fund key government departments for two-weeks, setting up a pre-Christmas showdown over border wall funding.

Trump’s signature on the measure keeps the government open through Dec. 21. Both houses of Congress passed the measure by voice vote on Thursday.

Trump says wants the next funding package to include at least $5 billion for his proposed wall, something House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi rejected Thursday.

The stopgap bill avoided a partisan funding fight this week when Washington paused for ceremonies honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30.

Trump is set to meet Tuesday at the White House with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

