Harris also took issue with the White House only inviting 10 students from the college to attend Trump’s speech.

AD

Trump addressed the form on Friday and received the Bipartisan Justice Award for signing into law the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill that eased mandatory minimums for drug offenses, increased how many days could be shaved from a prisoner’s sentence for good behavior, and increased access to post-jail rehabilitation services to curb recidivism.

AD

“Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I received a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it,” Trump tweeted.

Harris, who instead of going to the forum will be holding a separate community event to discuss criminal justice reform, hit back on Twitter, writing, “My whole life I’ve fought for justice and for the people — something you’d know nothing about. The only part of criminal justice you can claim credit for is the ‘criminal’ part.

AD

But Harris’s prosecutorial background as San Francisco’s district attorney and as California attorney general has made criminal justice reform a fraught issue for her. While Harris argues her record makes her uniquely qualified to address the systematic problems, her critics say she was once part of the problem.

AD

None of the other Democratic presidential candidates invited to the forum are skipping it.

After Harris dropped out, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a leading voice on criminal justice reform in the Senate, tweeted, “I saw what happened today. And I, for one, will be there tomorrow. I have some things I think they need to hear from me — directly.”

AD

On Saturday morning, Booker also cricitized the event for giving Trump “a platform unchecked for close to an hour” and for allowing “him to create some illusion of support from this community when, in fact, he excluded it.”’

The audience for the president’s remarks were mostly Trump supporters, who chanted “four more years,” as he spoke about how he, not the Democrats, was the best choice to lift up African Americans.

He also sought to relate to their challenges with the criminal justice system by likening it to the investigations he’s faced.

“You know that, you see what’s going on with the witch hunt. It’s a terrible thing that’s going on in our country. No crimes there, it’s an investigation in search of a crime,” Trump said. “But in America, you’re innocent until proven guilty and we don’t have investigations in search of that crime.”

AD