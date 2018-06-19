WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is speaking at a fundraiser held by his biggest super PAC.

Trump is the keynote speaker at the first America First Action Leadership Summit, which is being held at his hotel in Washington.

It’s the first official fundraiser for America First Action, the primary super PAC supporting Trump and working to elect candidates who support his agenda.

Donors are paying $100,000 for general admission tickets and $250,000 for VIP tickets.

The group says that among the 150 people attending are Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, Sheriff David Clarke, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

