“This isn’t justice,” Kirk said in his tweet, asking his Twitter followers to retweet him “for a full pardon of Roger Stone!”
In his words, Trump wrote: “No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”
A jury convicted Stone in November of lying during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 to conceal his central role in the Trump campaign’s efforts to learn about Democratic computer files hacked by Russia and made public by WikiLeaks to damage Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Stone, the last defendant charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, suspended pending his motion for a new trial.
A federal judge denied that motion in April.
Last week, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Stone must report to federal prison by June 30.
Trump has hinted at a possible pardon of Stone before in his tweets, but Thursday’s was the first since that announcement.
In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Trump wrote that Mueller “should have never been appointed” to investigate Russian interference in the election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.
Spencer S. Hsu and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.