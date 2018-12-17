President Trump on Monday suggested that the Supreme Court should affirm a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that the entire Affordable Care Act is invalid, writing on Twitter that doing so “will lead to GREAT HealthCare results for Americans!”

The president weighed in on the judicial process as the ruling on Friday cast great uncertainty over the U.S. health-care system, with the expectation that the case would ultimately make its way to the Supreme Court.

In his tweet, Trump sought to make the case, as he first did over the weekend, that the ruling presented an opportunity for his Republican administration to work with Democrats to craft a better law than President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, which Trump continued to criticize.

“The DEDUCTIBLE which comes with ObamaCare is so high that it is practically not even useable!” Trump wrote. “Hurts families badly. We have a chance, working with the Democrats, to deliver great HealthCare! A confirming Supreme Court Decision will lead to GREAT HealthCare results for Americans!”

The 55-page ruling late Friday from U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor found the law originally passed in 2010 invalid on the basis of the political and legal history of a few key provisions. O’Connor decided that once Congress repealed the tax penalty that enforced a mandate that most Americans get health insurance, the whole law became invalid. Many legal analysts disagree with O’Connor’s ruling and predict that higher courts will reject his reasoning.

The 2,000-page law covers a vast array of other health-care issues, touching almost every part of the health-care industry in the United States, including whether insurers must cover people with preexisting conditions.

In other morning tweets, Trump also weighed in on a fight in Congress over border wall funding and a pending decision by the Federal Reserve on whether to raise interest rates.

Trump is pushing for $5 billion to help make good on his marquee campaign promise of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, a request that Democrats are resisting as part of negotiations over a larger budget deal. A partial government shutdown will occur if the issue is not resolved by midnight Friday.

“Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Border Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line,” Trump wrote. “Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control!”

Trump also urged the Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates in a tweet that referred to continuing unrest in France and China’s economy showing signs of slowing.

“It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike,” Trump wrote. “Take the Victory!”