President Trump suggested Wednesday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his team examined documents related to Trump’s personal finances as part of their Russia probe, despite the fact that Mueller’s report made no mention of doing so.

“Now Mueller, I assume, for $35 million, checked my taxes, checked my financials — which are great, by the way,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday morning. “They checked my financials, and they checked my taxes, I assume. It was the most thorough investigation probably in the history of our country.”

A redacted version of Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election was released last Thursday. The 448-page document lays out 10 episodes of potential obstruction of justice by the president and depicts a Trump campaign that expected to “benefit electorally” from information stolen and released by Russia.

But it makes no mention of examining Trump’s tax returns or other personal financial documents. Trump has repeatedly refused to release his returns because he says they are being audited.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have requested six years of Trump’s tax returns. After missing a Tuesday evening deadline on the release, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would make a final decision on the matter by May 6.

The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena for other documents detailing Trump’s financial situation, although it agreed to postpone its deadline on Tuesday after Trump sued the panel’s chairman and his own accounting firm in an effort to block their release.