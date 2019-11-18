Trump has assailed Powell’s leadership of the Fed, an independent agency, for not cutting rates as aggressively as Trump has insisted. The president has called Fed officials “boneheads” and has asserted that the economy and stock market would be performing better if rates were lower or even negative.
Trump tweeted Monday that the meeting was “very good and cordial.”
