Legal experts noted that Trump cannot simply seek the Supreme Court’s intervention in the election and stop the counting of ballots, as he said early Wednesday that he intended to do.

But with pivotal states such as Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin still too close to call Wednesday morning, lawyers on both sides were gearing up for litigation — particularly over mail ballots. On Wednesday, the Trump campaign said it would immediately seek a recount in Wisconsin, where former vice president Joe Biden held a narrow edge.

Pennsylvania could also emerge as ground zero for legal jockeying. Before Election Day, the Supreme Court had declined to hear a challenge to the state’s extended deadline for accepting mail ballots, a case it could now take up if four justices agree. And Republicans have already filed two lawsuits in the state seeking to block votes from people who were allowed to correct mistakes on their mail ballots, alleging problems with that “cure” process.

Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, told allies, surrogates and donors in a call Wednesday morning that there will be “more litigation today, likely,” in the state, without offering specifics.

“We are full-court press to make sure all legal votes get counted properly in Pennsylvania,” he added, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post.

Top Trump campaign officials said that they expect a slate of legal challenges and have already deployed lawyers to a range of states.

“We are in recount territory in Wisconsin, in Michigan, the same way,” Clark said. “I believe we will be lodging legal challenges in both of those places because there is some . . . to counteract any funny business going on in both of those places.”

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign Wednesday said it was well-prepared to fend off any legal actions by the Trump campaign.

“We’re winning the election, we’ve won the election, and we’re going to defend that election,” Bob Bauer, a top attorney for the Biden campaign, said Wednesday morning in a call with reporters. “So we don’t have to do anything but protect the rights of voters and to stand up for the democratic process.”

Trump said early Wednesday that he wants the Supreme Court to determine which votes should count, falsely claiming victory while millions of votes were still outstanding.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” the president said at the White House. “We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

There is no routine review of election results at the Supreme Court, and the court’s most consequential election case — Bush v. Gore, which effectively determined the outcome of the 2000 presidential race — did not arrive there for about a month.

The court’s power is constrained, and justices can entertain only specific constitutional questions that have risen from lower courts. A direct appeal from the president to intervene in an election does not count under these rules.

“You can’t bring a case directly to the Supreme Court in an election dispute. . . . And there’s no legal cause of action that says, ‘Stop the count and declare me the winner,’ ” said Joshua A. Douglas, law professor at the University of Kentucky’s Rosenberg College of Law.

Bauer said that if Trump at some point sought to go before the court to try to stop the counting of ballots that were lawfully cast, “he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats the president ever suffered before the highest court of the land.”

The Supreme Court’s work typically comes after a ruling in a case by a local judge that has gone through the appellate process. In Bush v. Gore, the court was reviewing decisions of the Florida Supreme Court, for instance, and issued its opinion Dec. 12, with the deadline for naming members of the electoral college looming.

The most obvious case for Supreme Court review would be specific challenge to ballots in a closely divided state that could tip the results of the election.

Extended deadlines for returning mail ballots in many states were already hotly contested in courts before Election Day. But some key cases were not heard by the Supreme Court, which could agree to accept appeals of those suits — now with a new conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, on the bench.

In Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court allowed mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to count if they arrive by the end of the day on Nov. 6, delivering a win for voting rights advocates and Democrats who argued voters deserved more time because of the pandemic and delays in the mail.

Republicans twice sought help from the U.S. Supreme Court and were rebuffed, but Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch suggested they are open to revisiting the case after the election.

“There is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution,” wrote Alito.

“The provisions of the Federal Constitution conferring on state legislatures, not state courts, the authority to make rules governing federal elections would be meaningless if a state court could override the rules adopted by the legislature simply by claiming that a state constitutional provision gave the courts the authority to make whatever rules it thought appropriate for the conduct of a fair election,” Alito added.

The three justices said the commonwealth should segregate those ballots that are delivered after Election Day in case of further legal action, and state officials agreed.

A Democratic lawyer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Biden team’s legal strategy in Pennsylvania said the campaign believes the best thing it can do is stay out of the way of election officials as they work through the count.

The Biden team believes it has a strong argument under a legal principle known as the reliance interest, which protects voters relying on instructions they received on how to vote legally, the lawyer said.

“The Supreme Court really cares about the reliance interest,” said the lawyer. “You could see them saying, ‘Yes, we believe that the state courts overstepped their bounds here, but we are not going to throw out ballots that voters believed at the time were lawfully cast.’ ”

In North Carolina, an agreement to allow mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to count if they arrive by end-of-day Nov. 12 was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. The Supreme Court declined a request by Republicans to block that decision on an emergency basis or expedite consideration of the case. But it could get another look, particularly given the narrow vote margin so far in the state.

Clark said on the call Wednesday with Trump allies that the campaign is “on guard” in North Carolina and has challenges “in every board of elections in the state.”

“We are looking for ballots that come in late to lodge challenges,” he said.

Bill Stepien, the president’s campaign manager, added that the campaign “has a legal operation like that has never been assembled for a Republican candidate for president.”

“We have lawyers on the ground. We have operatives on the ground making sure that every single vote is being paid attention to,” Stepien said, adding: “We are in the shorts of those officials to make sure we are in each of those offices, looking over the shoulders of the election officials.”

Whether the Supreme Court plays a role in post-election legal fights could depend on how close the results are.

Douglas said that the question of who has authority to extend a state’s mail ballot deadline is “certainly a live legal issue” but that he does not expect the issue to rise to the Supreme Court during the 2020 presidential election unless the vote margins are extremely narrow.

Even then, four justices would have to agree to take a case that risks further politicizing the court. Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch might agree, Douglas said, but it’s unclear whether Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. or Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh would want to — “and we have no idea about Barrett.”

“I don’t think resolving Trump v. Biden is something the justices want to do,” he said. “I think certainly Chief Justice Roberts is very concerned about the institutional legitimacy of the court. I don’t think it’s the sort of things he wants the court to resolve.”

Meanwhile, Republicans filed new suits after polls opened Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, a GOP congressional candidate filed a federal lawsuit against authorities in Montgomery County seeking to toss out mail ballots with errors that were fixed by voters before Election Day. A second Republican lawsuit in state court claimed that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) broke the law by advising county officials Monday to help voters resolve errors discovered on their ballots.

The Democratic National Committee has intervened in the first case, arguing the Republican candidate lacked standing to bring her lawsuit, did not demonstrate “future irreparable harm” and filed her complaint too late.

Pennsylvania could see additional litigation in the coming days. Trump recently called the ruling to allow an extended deadline for mail ballots “terrible” and said that after polls close, “we’re going in with our lawyers.”

He added early Wednesday: “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

Nevada, where Biden clung to a tiny margin Wednesday morning, has already seen a slew of last-minute GOP suits challenging the counting process.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday night unanimously rejected a request from the Nevada Republican Party and the Trump campaign to halt the counting of some mail ballots in Clark County, a Democratic stronghold where votes for Biden would be key to his potential victory.

The decision came in response to an emergency motion that the campaign and party filed earlier Tuesday. They asked the state’s high court to stop counting of some ballots pending an appeal of a lower-court decision that found the county’s procedures lawful. The justices agreed to hear that appeal on an expedited basis but said that Republicans’ allegations “lacked evidentiary support.” They had also failed to show they were likely enough to win to merit the court’s interference with vote-counting, the justices found.

In the underlying appeal, the campaign and GOP must file their opening by brief by Nov. 5 and the respondents — including Clark County, the Nevada secretary of state and the Democratic National Committee — must file their response by Nov. 9.

As a result, Clark County will be able to continue counting most mail ballots under its current protocol. County officials must count any mail ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive by Nov. 10, and they must complete their canvass by Nov. 12.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden held a narrow lead of fewer than 8,000 votes in Nevada, but there many mail and provisional ballots left to count, including mail ballots received up to a week after Election Day.

In an interview Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said that the legal tactics were an effort by Republicans to undercut the Democratic advantage.

“They’re knocking on courthouse doors, and we’re knocking on Nevada doors,” Sisolak said. “I have confidence that the court system is going to see these for what they are.”

The GOP and the Trump campaign also sued Clark County to force the release of a trove of public records, including copies of the signature of every registered voter — potentially a first step in an attempt to challenge votes on the basis that voters’ signatures on mail ballots do not match their signatures on file. A state district court judge Monday denied the request for signatures and said most other records did not have to be produced until Nov. 20, after county officials finish counting votes.