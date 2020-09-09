In an event at the White House hastily added to his schedule, Trump warned of a “growing ­radical-left movement” that he said would bleed into the judiciary if Biden won. Trump said the next president could nominate “one, two, three and even four Supreme Court justices.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87, Justice Stephen G. Breyer is 82, and Justice Clarence Thomas is 72. The rest are 70 or younger.

“He must release a list of justices for people to properly make a decision as to how they will vote,” Trump said of Biden. With the addition of the latest list, Trump now has roughly 40 people in his pool of public prospects, which arguably does little to narrow down the possibilities.

Conservatives hold a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has sided with the liberals on several high-profile cases recently, drawing ire from the administration.

The Biden campaign declined to comment Wednesday. It is not traditional for nominees to release such lists, in part because it is unclear if or when a Supreme Court vacancy would arise during their possible terms, and if so, what the circumstances would be at the time.

As a candidate in 2016, however, Trump took the unusual step of announcing potential court nominees in an attempt to win support from traditional conservatives, many of whom were skittish about his unorthodox personality and uncertain about his policies.

That strategy resonated in part because a Supreme Court seat had been empty for much of the year following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to allow the chamber to consider Merrick Garland, the nominee tapped for that vacancy by President Barack Obama, enraging liberals and energizing conservatives.

Exit polling in 2016 showed that Trump won among voters who considered the Supreme Court a top issue. A mobilized coalition on the left has worked assiduously during the Trump presidency to make the judiciary a higher priority among Democrats, with uncertain success.

Biden made his own unusual announcement regarding the Supreme Court earlier this year, saying he would nominate the first Black woman should a vacancy occur. Ginsburg, who is revered by liberals, has faced several health problems recently, and many court-watchers expect her to step down in the next presidential term.

The list announced by Trump on Wednesday included eight judges from the federal appeals courts: Bridget Bade of the 9th Circuit, Kyle Duncan of the 5th Circuit, James Ho of the 5th Circuit, Gregory Katsas of the D.C. Circuit, Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit, Peter Phipps of the 3rd Circuit, Allison Jones Rushing of the 4th Circuit and Lawrence VanDyke of the 9th Circuit.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a McConnell protege who spoke at the Republican National Convention last month, also made the list, as did three conservative GOP senators: Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.).

Hawley said in a tweet after the announcement that he had “no interest” in becoming a justice; in contrast, Cotton tweeted, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go,” referring to the landmark 1973 case legalizing abortion.

Several of Justice Thomas’s former Supreme Court clerks — including Kate Comerford Todd, a deputy White House counsel who herself was included among the 20 — were directly involved in crafting the list, according to a person briefed on the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose details about a private process. Thomas is the conservative justice thought most likely to retire in a second Trump term, and six of his ex-clerks were included in Wednesday’s list.

Trump’s elevation of two Supreme Court justices, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, ranks among his proudest accomplishments, along with his appointment of 205 judges to the federal bench as of Wednesday. Three more judges are expected to be confirmed this week.

Democrats have criticized several of Trump’s judicial nominees as inexperienced, unqualified or highly ideological, but McConnell has been able to push them through the highly polarized Senate with few exceptions.

Trump’s judges been overwhelmingly male and White. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in addition to both being White men in their 50s, attended the same Jesuit high school in the Washington suburbs and clerked for former justice Anthony M. Kennedy.

Of the 20 prospects Trump announced Wednesday, six are women. Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general, is Black, and Lagoa was the first Latina appointed to the Florida Supreme Court.

The White House has faced pressure from some Republicans to diversify its judicial nominees. Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, advised White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that, all other factors being equal, Trump should push for more women on the bench, and he suggested that a “conservative, textualist woman” be his next nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a Grassley aide.

“He is glad to see that a number of female leaders in the law are on President Trump’s new list of potential Supreme Court nominees, including two outstanding jurists whom he recommended,” said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose details about a private process. Grassley suggested Rushing and Lagoa, the aide said.

The list drew predictable criticism from liberal advocacy groups, warning that a second Trump term would put a conservative stamp on the Supreme Court for decades.

“This is a last-ditch effort by the president to energize his base,” said Nan Aron, president of the Alliance for Justice. “Trump is clearly trying to distract the American public from an astonishing number of damning allegations right now, but we cannot allow this purely political ploy to become a reality.”

Others on the list included two former U.S. solicitors general, Paul Clement and Noel Francisco, as well as Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel; U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau; Carlos Muñiz, a justice on the Florida Supreme Court; Judge Martha Pacold of the Northern District of Illinois; and Judge Sarah Pitlyk of the Eastern District of Missouri.