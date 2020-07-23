His dig at Cheney comes as several Republicans have charged her with disloyalty because she has bucked Trump on national security issues — including pulling U.S. troops from Germany and Afghanistan — and has embraced public health advice and officials of whom Trump has been dismissive.

Some of Cheney’s critics have called for her to removed from her leadership position as chair of the House Republican Conference. Trump did not advocate that himself, but he retweeted messages from some of the congresswoman’s most vocal antagonists who have advocated her replacement, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Among the tweets shared by Trump was one by Gaetz that said Republicans “deserve better” than Cheney. Trump also shared a tweet by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in which he called Cheney’s opposition to Trump’s troop withdrawals “unacceptable.” In a television interview Wednesday, Paul accused Cheney of trying to “sabotage” Trump’s foreign policy and said, “I don’t think she’s good for the country.”

Cheney, who warned last month of “a serious error” with “grave consequences” if troops were pulled from Germany, has sought to downplay her differences with Trump as the rancor has spilled into public view.

Appearing Wednesday on Fox News, Cheney stressed that she votes with Trump about “97 percent of the time.”

“There are areas that tend to be on national security where we don’t always agree,” she said. “Far more of the time we agree than disagree.”

Cheney also contended that it is “a healthy thing” for Republicans to debate foreign policy.

“I’m sure we’ll have more as things go along, but the fundamental point here is that we’re unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate,” Cheney said.

Cheney has also drawn fire from fellow Republicans for defending Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, whose blunt talk and high profile have undercut his standing somewhat in the White House.

Cheney has taken a forceful position in favor of wearing face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus — something the president has been reluctant to do — tweeting a photo last month of her father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, wearing a mask with the hashtag: “Realmenwearmasks.”