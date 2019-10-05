President Trump resumed his years-long vilification of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) Saturday morning, calling the 2012 GOP presidential nominee a “pompous ‘ass’ ” the day after Romney criticized Trump’s requests that foreign leaders investigate a political opponent.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump tweeted.

Then, Trump continued, “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!”

Trump’s personal attack on Romney for speaking out against him underscores why so few Republicans do so, out of fear of the president’s wrath.

After Trump suggested on the White House lawn Thursday that China investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Romney denounced the president, one of the few Republicans to do so.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney tweeted on Friday. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

Trump and Romney have a long, complicated history. Trump, who was then pushing his birther conspiracy theory about President Obama, publicly endorsed the former Massachusetts governor for president in 2012. After Romney’s loss to Obama, Trump derided Romney’s performance.

Romney actually outperformed Trump in the popular vote, winning 47.2 percent of the vote in 2012 to Trump’s 46.1 percent in 2016. But unlike Trump, Romney failed in winning enough states to secure an electoral college victory.

Romney was critical of Trump during the 2016 campaign, calling him a “phony,” but then broke bread with him after Trump won the presidency when Trump considered him for secretary of state. When Romney won his Senate seat in 2018, he promised in an op-ed published the night before his swearing-in that he would stand up to Trump as needed, though until now he had stayed mostly on the sidelines.