Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will speak at the weekend forum in the key primary state. It’s a chance to connect with black voters who view sentencing laws for drugs and other nonviolent offenses as disproportionately harsh toward minorities.
Trump will have the stage to himself Friday. The event’s organizer, the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, is presenting Trump with an award for his work on criminal justice reform.
