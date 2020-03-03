“We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence. We’ll see what happens. They’re dealing with Afghanistan. But we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.
Barader was a senior figure representing the insurgent group in talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar. Those talks concluded with the signing of an accord Saturday between the United States and the Taliban that would lead to the reduction of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Trump said Saturday that he intends to meet with Taliban leaders soon, but he did not provide details.