President Trump said Tuesday that he had spoken with the senior Taliban leader, a phone conversation that is apparently the first direct communication between a U.S. president and the Afghan insurgent force since the early 19-year-old war in Afghanistan began.

Trump confirmed the Taliban’s announcement earlier Tuesday that Trump had spoken by phone with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s top political leader.

“We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence. We’ll see what happens. They’re dealing with Afghanistan. But we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.

Barader was a senior figure representing the insurgent group in talks with the United States in Doha, Qatar. Those talks concluded with the signing of an accord Saturday between the United States and the Taliban that would lead to the reduction of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Trump said Saturday that he intends to meet with Taliban leaders soon, but he did not provide details.