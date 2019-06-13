Eric Ueland, then the Republican staff director of the Senate Budget Committee, distributes President Trump’s budget in 2017. He will now be the president’s legislative affairs director. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

President Trump has tapped Eric Ueland to be his next legislative affairs director, the White House announced Thursday.

“Eric is a talented, highly respected individual who has more than two decades of experience serving on Capitol Hill,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “Eric will work to add to the many legislative victories the President has already achieved, including tax cuts, the First Step Act, and rebuilding of our great military.”

Deere added that Ueland’s first day on the job would be June 17.

Ueland will succeed Shahira Knight, who announced last month that she was leaving the White House and is expected to move to a job in the private sector.

News of Ueland’s hire was first reported Thursday by Axios.

Ueland is deputy director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council. He is a Capitol Hill veteran who was a Republican staff director of the Senate Budget Committee. He also worked as chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Don Nickles (Okla.), and was an official with Trump’s presidential transition team. From 2007 to 2013, Ueland worked at the Duberstein Group, a large lobbying firm.

In 2017, Trump nominated Ueland to serve as undersecretary of state for management. His nomination was withdrawn in June 2018.