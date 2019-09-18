Robert C. O'Brien, U.S. special envoy ambassador, arrives at the district court in Sweden where American rapper A$AP Rocky was to appear in July. (Erik Simander/AP)

President Trump on Wednesday named Robert C. O’Brien, who has served as the U.S. hostage negotiator, as his new national security adviser, replacing the ousted John Bolton.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump said in a tweet. “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

O’Brien, a founding partner of a Los Angeles law firm, served in U.S. government roles focusing on Afghanistan and the Middle East. He becomes Trump’s fourth national security adviser.

Administration officials had viewed him as a safe choice given his strong rapport with colleagues at the State Department and the Pentagon. His “affable demeanor” contrasts with Bolton, who was known as a ruthless bureaucratic infighter, an administration official said last week, requesting anonymity to speak more candidly.

[Trump sends envoy for hostage affairs to Sweden ‘on a mission’ to bring back A$AP Rocky]

O’Brien has praised Trump for having “unparalleled success” in bringing home hostages, though his appearance in Stockholm in July to monitor the trial of American rapper A$AP Rocky drew guffaws as critics assailed Trump for what they viewed as an inappropriate intervention in an allied nation’s legal matters.

The announcement came a day after Trump publicly named five finalists for the position, none of whom were well-known.

As he flew to California for a political fundraising swing on Tuesday, Trump said others on his shortlist were Army Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell, the assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who also has served as deputy national security adviser; Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Energy Department undersecretary for nuclear security; former Bolton chief of staff Fred Fleitz; and retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who serves as the national security adviser to Vice President Pence.

[John Bolton’s turbulent tenure comes to a Trumpian end]

Bolton was ousted last week, ending a stormy tenure marked by widening rifts between an unorthodox president seeking a foreign policy victory and an irascible foreign policy hawk who had been deeply skeptical of much of the president’s agenda.

Bolton’s opposition to elements of Trump’s approach on North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan, among other issues, put him at odds with his boss and other advisers. Trump also largely blamed his third national security adviser for overselling the strength of Venezuela’s political opposition earlier this year.

Anne Gearan and John Hudson contributed to this report.