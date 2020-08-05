This week, Trump began championing mail balloting in Florida, where he was registered to vote, saying it was secure in part because it is controlled by Republicans.

AD

“Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots!”

AD

Trump lost in Nevada in 2016 by less than three percentage points.

The strategy could further complicate Trump’s message on mail-balloting, which has shifted in recent days amid growing concern among his own advisers that he has threatened Republican turnout with his blanket attacks on absentee voting.

Now, in addition to arguing without evidence that mail-balloting invites widespread fraud, Trump is making the case that the practice is only problematic in those states that do not have substantial experience with absentee voting.

AD

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) declined to comment. But when he signed the legislation on Monday, he defended it as necessary to allow Nevadans to vote without risk of coronavirus infection.

“Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and this bill will enable election officials to continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances,” the governor said at the time.

AD

Trump has also claimed that states lack the resources to implement the practice safely or complete counting on Election Night — and that the United States Postal Service won’t be able to handle the crush of ballots. Yet the president has done little to help states or the postal service avert chaos, even as officials have pleaded for more funding.

AD

“Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!” he tweeted last week.

The president’s relentless focus on mail voting comes as Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns about recent delays in mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service under the leadership of the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a former logistics executive and major Trump donor.

DeJoy has implemented new procedures that the Postal Service says are aimed at cutting costs, while postal carriers have warned are slowing the delivery of mail ballots in key states across the country.

DeJoy is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon on Capitol Hill with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), according to aides to both lawmakers.

AD

AD

Speaking Wednesday morning from the Senate floor, Schumer said funding for the postal service and for state and local election administrators is a necessary ingredient of new stimulus legislation.

“We are not going to stop fighting until state election systems and the post office, which is part of getting the mail there on time, get the resources that they need,” he said.

The new law in Nevada includes two striking provisions: a requirement that election officials mail a ballot to every active registered voter in the state, and another requiring the counting of ballots with no postmark if they are received up to three days after Election Day.

Only a handful of states will mail ballots directly to all voters this year whether they apply for a ballot or not, and unlike Nevada, most have extensive experience conducting mail elections. In states without up-to-date voter rolls, the practice can lead to ballots being sent to voters who have moved or died, inviting ballot theft or fraud.

AD

AD

Trump’s suit cited instances in Nevada’s spring primary where loose ballots were discovered in apartment building mailrooms in Las Vegas.

The three states that have been conducting virtually all-mail elections for the longest, Colorado, Washington and Oregon, regularly remove voters from their rolls who have moved or died, and have had tiny rates of potential fraud.

California also plans to send ballots to all active voters this fall. The Republican National Committee initially sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after he sought to make the change through an executive order. But the party dropped the suit after Newsom proposed legislation instead, which he signed into law earlier this summer.

AD

The Trump campaign is challenging other aspects of Nevada’s new law, arguing that the postmark rule raises the potential that ballots filled out after Election Day could be counted.

AD

“The only objective indicator of whether voters have timely cast their ballots before Election Day will be whether election officials received them on or before Election Day,” the suit argues.

The suit also seeks to block requirements for a minimum number of polling locations on Election Day and during early in-person voting.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R), who is named in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

The state’s requirement that all ballots with no postmark be counted if they are received by Friday after Election Day is also unusual, given the likelihood that some of those ballots could be cast after Election Day and mailed on Wednesday or Thursday.

AD

The Supreme Court ruled in April, in a case over Wisconsin’s election rules, that allowing ballots cast after Election Day to be counted “would fundamentally alter the nature of the election.”

AD

The Nevada law also puts a spotlight on a tricky situation facing election officials as more and more Americans say they plan to vote by mail: How to enforce rules allowing the counting of ballots postmarked by Election Day.

Such rules are intended to give voters more time to submit their ballots, and to allow the counting of all ballots that are actually cast by Election Day, even in the event of postal delays.

But the Postal Service doesn’t always use postmarks — including on prepaid envelopes, such as those the Nevada law calls for in the November election. By allowing unmarked ballots to be counted up to three days after the election, the law allows ballots to be counted that were cast after Election Day.

AD

Some states with “postmarked-by” rules discard all ballots with no postmark received after Election Day. Some allow such ballots to be counted only if they are received by the next day.

AD

The ongoing legal fights over ballot deliver have increased the pressure on the Postal Service, which has been struggling financially.

Democrats and the White House have been at loggerheads over funds for both the Postal Service and local election officials since April, when USPS leaders forecast dire declines in mail that saw the agency run out of money by September.

The House passed a $25 billion emergency postal appropriation in its version of the Cares Act, but the Senate whittled the amount down to $13 billion in a bipartisan agreement. The Trump administration intervened to scrap that deal, telling lawmakers Trump would veto the entire package – worth $2 trillion and packed with money for stimulus checks, small business loans and vital industry bailouts – if the final version included a grant to the nation’s mail service.

AD

Instead, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered a $10 billion loan, to be made on Treasury’s terms, and lawmakers took the deal.