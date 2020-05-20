The Trump campaign is attacking former vice president Joe Biden, who is choosing to not engage with the president on his terms. Biden’s campaign says he is competing against President Trump in traditionally Republican states including Arizona, Texas and Georgia.

Rep. Justin Amash said he will not seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination, just weeks after announcing he would run.

