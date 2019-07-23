President Trump walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn at the White House last week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Tuesday threatened Guatemala with tariffs and other retaliation for stalled talks on its potential designation as a “safe third country” for asylum seekers.

“Guatemala, which has been forming Caravans and sending large numbers of people, some with criminal records, to the United States, has decided to break the deal they had with us on signing a necessary Safe Third Agreement,” Trump wrote in morning tweets. “We were ready to go.”

Trump said the United States is now looking at the “BAN, Tariffs, Remittance Fees, or all of the above.”

“Guatemala has not been good,” Trump added. “Big U.S. taxpayer dollars going to them was cut off by me 9 months ago.”

Last week, Guatemala postponed a visit to Washington by President Jimmy Morales to discuss his country’s potential designation as a “safe third country.”

Under such a deal, Guatemala would be obligated to offer asylum to migrants who enter the country en route to the United States.

Guatemala said the meeting was postponed because of legal challenges to the potential deal, which Trump is also seeking from other countries in the region.