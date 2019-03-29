President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump said Friday that he would close large sections of the southern border next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration into the United States, repeating a threat he has made before but never with a specific timetable.

In a series of tweets, Trump did not spell out what a border closing would entail — such a move could have major effects on U.S commerce — but blamed Mexico for what he characterized as a steady flow of “illegals” and drugs entering the United States.

“If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” Trump wrote. “This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and ‘talk.’”

Trump’s tweet came two days after the nation’s top border official warned that the U.S. immigration enforcement system along the nation’s southern boundary is at “the breaking point” and said that authorities are having to release migrants into the country after background checks because of a crush of asylum-seeking families with children.

Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that for the first time in more than a decade, his agency is “reluctantly” performing direct releases of migrants, meaning they are not turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they are not detained, they are not given ankle bracelets to track their movements and they are allowed to leave with just a notice to appear in court at a later date.

A move to close the border would come with numerous complications, including impeding U.S. citizens seeking to reenter the country from Mexico.

Closing off access to foreigners with travel visas would invite the same kind of legal scrutiny as Trump’s ban on people coming into the United States from certain Muslim-majority countries.

And if Trump shut down commerce between Mexico and the United States, he would draw the ire of American manufacturers who depend on Mexican-made goods.

Trump made a similar threat Thursday morning about closing the border, saying Mexico was “all talk and no action,” but did not make it sound as though action was imminent. “May close the Southern Border!” he wrote then.

At a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday night, Trump returned the subject, saying if Mexico doesn’t stop migrants from trying to enter the United States, “we will close the damn border.”

Trump alleged that Mexico was stealing the state’s car business and told the crowd that if he closes the border then “it means you’re going to make more cars right here in the good old USA.”

Trump has threatened to close the border before but not followed through.

In November, in the heat of a battle with Congress over funding for his long-promised border wall, Trump wrote on Twitter that “we will close the Border permanently if need be.”

Trump has since declared a national emergency at the border as a way to spend more on barriers than Congress has authorized.

In his tweets Friday, Trump also took aim at Democrats in Congress, saying they “have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World.”

Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.