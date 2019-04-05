WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will address the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association, one of his most loyal constituencies.

Trump’s April 26 appearance in Indianapolis comes about a month after his administration pushed a ban on bump stocks, the device used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns.

Trump has been a strong supporter of the NRA, which spent millions helping to elect him in 2016.

Nevertheless, the NRA’s top priorities — allowing gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state and easing restrictions on the sales of suppressors — remain unfulfilled.

The speech to the NRA will be Trump’s third consecutive appearance at the group’s annual meeting.

