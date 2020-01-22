“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

This year’s rally comes just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case since the addition of two justices appointed by Trump. The case is likely to reveal whether the court — more conservative since the arrival of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — is now willing to weaken the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.