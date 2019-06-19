President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Wednesday to economist Arthur Laffer, a former top Ronald Reagan adviser and the father of supply-side economics.

Laffer’s economic philosophy — that tax cuts will spur economic growth, which will in turn increase government revenue — has been embraced by Republicans over the years, from former president George W. Bush to former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney and, most recently, Trump.

Democrats have long criticized Laffer’s approach, arguing that it inflates budget deficits. Last month, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service issued a report showing that the 2017 Trump tax cuts have not led to higher economic growth. Laffer has contended that his policies simply need more time to bear fruit.

Together with Stephen Moore, who recently abandoned his bid for a Federal Reserve seat amid uproar over his writings about women, Laffer last year co-wrote a book titled “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.” Trump praised the book in a tweet, declaring that the authors “have really done a great job in capturing my long-held views and ideas.”

In a television interview earlier this month, Moore suggested that Trump should nominate Laffer to succeed Kevin Hassett in the White House’s top economist job.

“Well look, I know from talking to the president that he thinks that Laffer is the best economist in the country; he would love to have Arthur,” Moore said on Fox Business. “The question is, what you and I need to do is put the pressure on Arthur Laffer to accept the job.”

Despite having served as an adviser to Trump, Laffer has occasionally parted ways with the president on his handling of the economy, particularly on the issue of trade. Laffer told Vice News that he has advised Trump against ratcheting up trade tensions, arguing that his threats against America’s trading partners could ultimately backfire.

“He’s trying to get their attention — bang! — so we really get true, free trade,” Laffer said. “I believe. Now, does it scare me? Yes . . . I am terrified of a trade war. Protectionism is a killer. And it kills your industries that are protected, and it kills your economy.”

Laffer has also prompted criticism for an April interview on Fox News in which he blamed former president Barack Obama for the 2007 recession. Obama took office in January 2009.

“If you’ll remember, coming into the election in 2008, when Obama started rising in the polls and doing well in the polls, the stock market crashed,” Laffer said in the interview. “And the stock market tells you what will be, not what has been. And the stock market looks forward. And if they see an Obama coming into the office, they’ll crash, and that’s what led to the Great Recession.”