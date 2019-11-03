Republicans hope Trump’s presence in Kentucky in the final hours before Tuesday’s election will inject enough momentum to boost Bevin over Democrat Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and son of a former governor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — himself on the ballot next year — has set aside any lingering tensions from a contentious Senate primary against Bevin in 2014 and has tapped his extensive political network to aid the struggling governor in his reelection bid.

“If Bevin wins, he’s got Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell to thank,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is known to have a poor relationship with Bevin and entertained a primary challenge against him earlier this year.

Unprompted, Comer noted that his internal polling last year showed Trump with a 69 percent approval rating in his western Kentucky district, while Bevin had a mere 29 percent. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by 30 percentage points in 2016.

But the increasingly polarized and nationalized governor’s race has helped Bevin, 52, pull even in public and internal campaign polling, as he zeroed in on his alliance with Trump and, in the final weeks of the race, the Democratic-led House’s impeachment probe against him.

Democrats hope the anti-Bevin fervor, as well as Beshear’s focus on state issues, will help the 41-year-old triumph over the governor on Tuesday.

“Matt Bevin is kind of the antithesis of any politician I’ve ever been around in that he seems to get up every day and decides, ‘Well, who am I going to piss off today?’ ” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the sole Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Republicans are aware of the political narratives that off-year elections can carry, and senior party officials have worked for months to disabuse any notion that a loss in ruby-red Kentucky could forecast a difficult environment for Republicans in 2020.

McConnell has spoken about Bevin’s race with Trump multiple times, according to two people familiar with the calls who spoke on the condition of anonymity to confirm private conversations.

The majority leader’s outreach to the White House dates to at least April, when McConnell warned Trump during a phone call that whether the president had any actual impact on Bevin’s reelection, a Republican loss would be interpreted as a sign of political weakness ahead of an election year, said one of the people with knowledge of the conversation. That was despite McConnell’s argument to Trump that off-year gubernatorial races are often over-interpreted for any political implications.

Vice President Pence, who is close with Bevin because of their shared connection as Republican governors, campaigned with him in southeastern Kentucky on Friday. Bevin is also a regular White House visitor, attending events on workforce development and criminal justice restructuring.

In a weekend tweet promoting Monday’s rally, Trump praised Bevin as a “man who has worked really hard & done a GREAT job” while touting the state’s economic gains. Kentucky’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent as of September.

An Oct. 16 Mason-Dixon poll of 625 likely voters showed Bevin and Beshear dead even at 46 percent each. Though Bevin’s job approval rating remains underwater at 45 percent approval compared to 48 percent disapproval, that is an improvement in recent months.

His internal figures have shown a similar trajectory. Down by as many as 15 points against Beshear in June, Bevin’s numbers had risen upward since then, with a spike of about a half-dozen points in July coinciding with Democrat Amy McGrath’s nationally noticed announcement that she would challenge McConnell next November, according to two GOP operatives familiar with the figures.

Bevin’s numbers have gradually risen since September, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the start of an impeachment inquiry of Trump and his campaign formally launched an ad campaign against Beshear.

Still other Republicans cautioned against reading too much into the results should Bevin fall short on Tuesday.

If Bevin loses despite the president’s last-minute efforts, “it has nothing to do with Trump,” Comer said. “It’s just Bevin.”

