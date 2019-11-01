Presidents have been celebrating sports champions on a regular basis since Ronald Reagan’s administration, but the ceremonies have become highly politicized in the Trump era as some high-profile teams have said they are not interested in visiting. The White House has declined to invite other teams, including those from the WNBA.

Trump has played host to the past two World Series champions, the 2017 Houston Astros and the 2018 Boston Red Sox. But in the case of the Red Sox, the team was sharply divided along racial lines, with the minority players electing not to attend. Members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, which won the World Cup in the summer, stated publicly that they would not accept an invite to the White House, and the president has not offered one.

In March, Trump played host to the Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup last year, holding a photo op with the players in the Oval Office. However, the president has not invited the Washington Mystics, which won the WNBA title this year.

Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington last weekend.

