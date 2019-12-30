The Milwaukee rally will be Trump’s second in less than a week. The Republican president’s campaign has said he’ll hold his first 2020 rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9.

All three events could unfold against the backdrop of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

The Democratic-controlled House voted earlier this month to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress over his dealings with Ukraine. A Senate trial is the next step in the process, but it has been delayed while lawmakers figure out whether to call new witnesses.

